Curfew time further relaxed in Sambalpur of Odisha, Details here

Sambalpur: The curfew time has further been relaxed in Sambalpur of Odisha on Tuesday. Accordingly, the curfew has been relaxed from 7.00 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. However, the night curfew will be in force. This further relaxation in timing will be applicable from tomorrow, informed Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das.

Besides, the decision regarding resuming of internet in Sambalpur will be taken tomorrow, Das also said. It is to be noted that internet service has been temporarily shut down here to avoid any untoward situation.

As per reports, the curfew time has further been relaxed so as to give a window to the residents of Sambalpur so that they can purchase their essential items within this time.

Curfew has been clamped in Sambalpur following the law and order situation in the city that initially started two days before Hanuman Jayanti when a group of people allegedly pelted stones at a bike rally.

It is to be mentioned that following a law and order situation in Sambalpur ahead of and during Hanuman Jayanti, section 144 had been clamped.