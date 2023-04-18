Baripada, Jharsuguda boil at 44.2 degree C, record the highest temperatures today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is boiling as the Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district and Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at 44.2 degree Celcius on Tuesday. Besides, for the first time, the twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures above 42 degree C while 10 destinations in the State recorded mercury above 43 degree Celcius today.

As per the latest list of maximum temperatures recorded in different destinations of the State, issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir and Boudh recorded 43.7 degree C, Nuapada recorded 43.6 degree C, while Titlagarh in Balangir district and Soneup recorded 43.2 degree Celcius each.

Likewise, Angul recorded 43.1 degree Celcius while Sundergarh and Sambalpur recorded 43.0 degree Celcius. As many as 10 destinations in the State recorded mercury above 43 degree C.

Here is the complete list of temperatures recorded in different destinations across the State of Odisha today on April 18, 2023.

