Covid vaccination drive in Odisha to recommence from January 19

By Subadh Nayak 0
Covid vaccination drive in Odisha
Pic Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Covid vaccination drive in Odisha will recommence from January 19, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to reports, the vaccination drive will recommence across the State to facilitate the beneficiaries who have not received their second or precautionary dose.

During this vaccination drive, only the Covishield vaccine will be available at the identified District Headquarters Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, Community Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres across the State.

“Under the National COVID-19 vaccination programme, Covishield will be available from 19th Jan 2023 in identified DHH, SDH,CHC & PHC across Odisha for beneficiaries whose 2nd dose as well as precaution dose are due. Citizens are requested to take this opportunity to get vaccinated & stay safe from COVID19,” said the department at its Twitter handle.

