Covid vaccination drive in Odisha; 700 tribals inoculated in Banda ghati

By WCE 7

Malkangiri: Amidst the second wave of coronavirus infection in Banda ghati of Malkangiri district in Odisha, as many as 700 tribal people have been inoculated in the area.

The ASHA and anganwadi workers along with healthcare workers made the people of Banda ghati aware about the Covid testing and need for vaccination.

Reportedly, camps were formed by the authorities in the area where the Covid vaccination drive were conducted by the medical teams. The district collector visited several villages in the Banda ghati area to inspect the vaccination drive.

In addition, the Covid symptomatic people were also tested and medicines were provided to the concerned people.

You might also like
State

Watch: Snake stuck inside beverage can being rescued

State

Bhubaneswar reports 389 new COVID positives, 988 recovery cases

State

Odisha: State Election Commission gives green signal for Panchayat election

State

Odisha: Girl helps needy people with her minimum income during COVID pandemic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.