Malkangiri: Amidst the second wave of coronavirus infection in Banda ghati of Malkangiri district in Odisha, as many as 700 tribal people have been inoculated in the area.

The ASHA and anganwadi workers along with healthcare workers made the people of Banda ghati aware about the Covid testing and need for vaccination.

Reportedly, camps were formed by the authorities in the area where the Covid vaccination drive were conducted by the medical teams. The district collector visited several villages in the Banda ghati area to inspect the vaccination drive.

In addition, the Covid symptomatic people were also tested and medicines were provided to the concerned people.