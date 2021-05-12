Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 8547 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1165 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1165 from Khordha
593 from Cuttack
591 from Sundargarh
518 from Sambalpur
436 from Bargarh
411 from Nuapada
402 from Puri
350 from Bhadrak
342 from Anugul
337 from Rayagada
325 from Jharsuguda
Also read: Odisha Records 10,982 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1539
305 from Bolangir
264 from Nabarangpur
239 from Nayagarh
236 from Ganjam
235 from Kalahandi
190 from Mayurbhanj
178 from Baleswar
173 from Sonepur
145 from Jagatsinghpur
133 from Kendrapara
123 from Gajapati
109 from Koraput
105 from Jajapur
103 from Keonjhar
89 from Dhenkanal
59 from Kandhamal
55 from Deogarh
46 from Malkangiri
35 from Boudh
255 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 73,680, the Health Department tweeted.