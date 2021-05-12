Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 73,680 As 8547 More Patients Recover In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 8547 Covid-19 patients recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1165 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1165 from Khordha

593 from Cuttack

591 from Sundargarh

518 from Sambalpur

436 from Bargarh

411 from Nuapada

402 from Puri

350 from Bhadrak

342 from Anugul

337 from Rayagada

325 from Jharsuguda

305 from Bolangir

264 from Nabarangpur

239 from Nayagarh

236 from Ganjam

235 from Kalahandi

190 from Mayurbhanj

178 from Baleswar

173 from Sonepur

145 from Jagatsinghpur

133 from Kendrapara

123 from Gajapati

109 from Koraput

105 from Jajapur

103 from Keonjhar

89 from Dhenkanal

59 from Kandhamal

55 from Deogarh

46 from Malkangiri

35 from Boudh

255 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 4, 73,680, the Health Department tweeted.