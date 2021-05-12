Odisha Records 10,982 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1539
Bhubaneswar: A high of 10,982 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1539, followed by Sundargarh at 964.
New positives: 10,982 (In quarantine: 6149, Local contacts: 4833)
DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES:
1. Angul: 539
2. Balasore: 303
3. Bargarh: 431
4. Bhadrak: 231
5. Balangir: 426
6. Boudh: 180
7. Cuttack: 885
8. Deogarh: 127
9. Dhenkanal: 189
10. Gajapati: 111
11. Ganjam: 177
12. Jagatsinghpur: 232
13. Jajpur: 349
14. Jharsuguda: 380
15. Kalahandi: 370
16. Kandhamal: 134
17. Kendrapada: 141
18. Keonjhar: 253
19. Khurda: 1539
20. Koraput: 195
21. Malkangiri: 71
22. Mayurbhanj: 239
23. Nawarangpur: 335
24. Nayagarh: 192
25. Nuapada: 378
26. Puri: 398
27. Rayagada: 212
28. Sambalpur: 454
29. Sonepur: 215
30. Sundargarh: 964
31. State Pool: 332
Total: 10982