Bhubaneswar: A high of 10,982 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1539, followed by Sundargarh at 964.

New positives: 10,982 (In quarantine: 6149, Local contacts: 4833)

DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES:

1. Angul: 539

2. Balasore: 303

3. Bargarh: 431

4. Bhadrak: 231

5. Balangir: 426

6. Boudh: 180

7. Cuttack: 885

8. Deogarh: 127

9. Dhenkanal: 189

10. Gajapati: 111

11. Ganjam: 177

12. Jagatsinghpur: 232

13. Jajpur: 349

14. Jharsuguda: 380

15. Kalahandi: 370

16. Kandhamal: 134

17. Kendrapada: 141

18. Keonjhar: 253

19. Khurda: 1539

20. Koraput: 195

21. Malkangiri: 71

22. Mayurbhanj: 239

23. Nawarangpur: 335

24. Nayagarh: 192

25. Nuapada: 378

26. Puri: 398

27. Rayagada: 212

28. Sambalpur: 454

29. Sonepur: 215

30. Sundargarh: 964

31. State Pool: 332

Total: 10982