Bhubaneswar: A total of 1294 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 803 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1294 new positive cases, 1131 are local contacts while the rest 163 are quarantine cases.

Nayapalli area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 62 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area. Patia area witnessed 57 new Covid positive in last 24 hours, which is the second highest number in the list.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 57,066 while the active cases rose to 11,178.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: