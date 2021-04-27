Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3,71,200 as 4089 more patients recover in last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 4089 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, the fresh recoveries include 701 from Khordha, 337 from Sundergarh, 323 from Kalahandi, 253 from Jharsuguda, 251 from Nuapada, 219 from Puri, 202 from Bargarh, 198 from Sambalpur, 193 from Cuttack, 169 from Balangir, 129 from Nabarangpur, 107 from Ganjam, 100 from Mayurbhanj, 98 from Balasore, 93 from Keonjhar, 90 from Jajpur, 71 from Rayagada, 57 from Nayagarh, 51 from Gajapati, 46 from Angul, 43 from Sonepur, 38 from Jagatsinghpur, 29 from Kendrapara, 27 from Bhadrak, 26 from Koraput, 25 from Deogarh,18 from Kandhamal, 18 from Malkangiri, 14 from Boudh, 8 from Dhenkanal and 155 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3, 71,200 with 4089 Covid recovery in Odisha today, the Health Department tweeted.