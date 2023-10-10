Couple electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, a couple reportedly died today after coming in contact with live wire at Parkod village of Odisha’s Nuapada district. The deceased couple have been were identified as Rameshwar Rout (39) and his wife, Bimala Rout (35).

According to reports, Rameshwar and Bimala had gone to work at their agricultural field. Unfortunately, both of them came in contact with the live wire of a water pump of the nearby check dam.

Some locals noticed bodies of Rameshwar and Bimala floating in the check dam and informed the local police about the incident.

Jonk police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of the local fire-fighters. Police also started an investigation into the matter after sending the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the couple.

