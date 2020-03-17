Commissionerate Police Issues Guidelines for Shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus scare has prompted the Commissionerate police to issue guidelines to the shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar.

Restrictions have been placed on the number of people who can enter a store at a particular time.

The customers and shopkeepers have to maintain a distance of 6 feet.

The employees of the shops should compulsorily be given masks, hand sanitizers and hand wash.

In case an employee is sick he shall be given compulsory leave.

No promotional event, meeting or get-together shall be organized.

Police used public address system to announce the guidelines.