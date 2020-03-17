Commissionerate Police Issues Guidelines for Shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 97

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus scare has prompted the Commissionerate police to issue guidelines to the shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar.

Restrictions have been placed on the number of people who can enter a store at a particular time.

The customers and shopkeepers have to maintain a distance of 6 feet.

Related News

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, family members…

First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’ releases at…

Coronavirus outbreak: Restrictions imposed on vehicles…

Olive Ridley Turtles Start Nesting In Odisha’s…

The employees of the shops should compulsorily be given masks, hand sanitizers and hand wash.

In case an employee is sick he shall be given compulsory leave.

No promotional event, meeting or get-together shall be organized.

Police used public address system to announce the guidelines.

You might also like
State

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, family members register Odisha govt’s…

State

First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’ releases at IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

Coronavirus outbreak: Restrictions imposed on vehicles entering Puri, Odisha

State

Olive Ridley Turtles Start Nesting In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.