Cold Wave in Odisha: IMD issues Yellow Warning

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the cold wave conditions will prevail for the next two days.

Northwesterly/northerly dry and cold wind at lower levels penetrating over Odisha and under its influence isolated cold wave is very likely over some parts of Odisha during next two days.” IMD predicted in its latest bulletin.

Forecast for Odisha

Day-1 (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.01.2023)

Yellow Warning: Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, and Dhenkanal.

Day-2(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.01.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 09.01.2023)

Yellow Warning: Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, and Dhenkanal.