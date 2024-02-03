Coal laden train catches fire in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: A goods train carrying coal reportedly caught fire at Soro station in Balasore district on Saturday said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, fire was reported in as many as three of the wagons of coal-laden goods train. Some onlookers spotted the fire and informed the fire department regarding the incident.

The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. The Soro fire tenders rushed to the spot and have doused the flame. The train was going from Bhadrak to Kharagpur.

More details awaited.