Fire reported in coal-laden goods train at Radhakishorepur Station in Cuttack

Athagarh: A goods train carrying coal reportedly caught fire at Radhskishorepur station in Athagarh of Cuttack district on Saturday late night.

According to reports, fire was reported in one of the wagons of coal-laden goods train. Some onlookers spotted the fire and informed the fire department regarding the incident.

The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. The Athagarh fire tenders rushed to the spot and have doused the flame.

More details awaited.