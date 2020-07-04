Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday informed that a shutdown order has been imposed in Cuttack City till July 8 in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases under the CMC jurisdiction.

The CMC authorities informed that, earlier the Saturday-Sunday shutdown order was issued across the district including the CMC area. However, the shutdown will continue in the CMC jurisdiction till midnight of July 8.

Out of the 13 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 11 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). With this, the total positive cases in the city touched 116 which includes 92 active cases, 22 recovered cases and 2 death cases.