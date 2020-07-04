Showdown order issued in Cuttack

CMC orders shutdown in Cuttack city till July 8; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday informed that a shutdown order has been imposed in Cuttack City till July 8 in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases under the CMC jurisdiction.

The CMC authorities informed that, earlier the Saturday-Sunday shutdown order was issued across the district including the CMC area. However, the shutdown will continue in the CMC jurisdiction till midnight of July 8.

Showdown order issued in Cuttack

Out of the 13 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 11 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). With this, the total positive cases in the city touched 116 which includes 92 active cases, 22 recovered cases and 2 death cases.

You might also like
State

Get SBI job without written test, know the whole process of recruitment

State

Watch Viral Video: Marriage Procession Held With Gross Violation Of COVID Guidelines…

State

Malisahi Declared Containment Zone In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Odisha reports another COVID death; sixth in a single day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.