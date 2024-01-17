Jagannath express bus to be started from Puri, to be flagged off by CM

Puri: Shree Jagannath Express bus will help people reach the shrine with ease. The Chief Minister will launch this bus service on January 18.

Reports say that, Shree Jagannath Express bus will run to all districts to Puri. This information has been given by OSRTC. Devotees will no longer have to face the problem of going to and from the shrine. Devotees will travel to Puri in a comfortable air-conditioned bus.

In the first phase, this bus service will be started from 15 district headquarters to the shrine. For this, 15 new Volvo buses have arrived in Bhubaneswar.

In the first phase of bus service from village to block was started. In the second phase, the bus service will be started from the block to the city headquarters and in the third phase, the bus service will be started from the city to Puri via Via Bhubaneswar.

