CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team on securing Bronze Medal at Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, in a moment filled with pride and admiration, announced cash awards of Rs. 3 Lakhs to each member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and the support staff to recognize their outstanding achievement of securing a bronze medal win at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. India defeated Japan, 2-1 to finish third in the continental event.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the team on their success and said, “This is indeed a proud moment for our country as we witness yet another triumphant chapter in Indian Hockey. The credit for this success goes to the entire team whose dedication and hard work have shone brightly. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every member of the team and all the stakeholders involved. Your teamwork and determination have brought us this victory, and I have no doubt that many more such triumphs await Indian Hockey in the future.”

Odisha has been at the forefront of Hockey promotion and development and the medals secured by the national teams at the Hangzhou Asian Games further strengthens the states commitment to Hockey and will play an inspiring role for the young and promising hockey players of the state.

Yesterday, CM Naveen Patnaik also recognized the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their gold medal with cash awards of Rs. 5 Lakh to each member of the team, including the support staff.