Cheated in love, girl attempts suicide in Odisha’s Balasore

By WCE 5
Cheated in love girl attempts suicide odisha

Balasore: In a sad incident a girl attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrist on Wednesday in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in Udeipur village under Khaira Police limits in the district.

As per reports, a 21 year old girl of Udeipur fell in love with Srikanta Das of the same village. Accordingly, the boy later managed to take her with him to Tamil Nadu.

It has been claimed that the girl became pregnant following physical relation between the two in Tamil Nadu, but the boy asked her to destroy the embryo.

Related News

Woman attacked over land dispute in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Noble work! Ambulance Staff return 2 coin-filled sacks in…

Later, after the two returned to the village Srikanta allegedly cheated the girl. He made viral some intimate photos of him and the girl on social media for which a marriage proposal of the girl was cancelled.

Being aggrieved by the incident and her family members’ words, the disheartened girl allegedly attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrist. However, the locals managed to save her and admitted to the hospital.

Also read: Odisha fishermen catches rare Telia fish, sells it for Rs 5.80 Lakh
You might also like
State

Odisha: Champak Dwadashi, Daitapati prabesh rituals in Puri Srimandira

State

Fake Covid Medicines in Odisha: STF arrests 3 persons

State

Ratha Yatra only in Puri, Orissa HC refuses to intervene

State

Odisha: Bear attacks villagers in Dhenkanal, injures two

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.