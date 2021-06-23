Cheated in love, girl attempts suicide in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: In a sad incident a girl attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrist on Wednesday in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in Udeipur village under Khaira Police limits in the district.

As per reports, a 21 year old girl of Udeipur fell in love with Srikanta Das of the same village. Accordingly, the boy later managed to take her with him to Tamil Nadu.

It has been claimed that the girl became pregnant following physical relation between the two in Tamil Nadu, but the boy asked her to destroy the embryo.

Later, after the two returned to the village Srikanta allegedly cheated the girl. He made viral some intimate photos of him and the girl on social media for which a marriage proposal of the girl was cancelled.

Being aggrieved by the incident and her family members’ words, the disheartened girl allegedly attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrist. However, the locals managed to save her and admitted to the hospital.