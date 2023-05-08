Centenarian old woman from Odisha’s Jajpur walks 1.5 km to collect PDS rice: Watch

Jajpur: An old woman from the Jajpur district of Odisha struggling hard to collect the rice provided under the PDS system. She was seen recently walking for about one and a half km to reach the distribution centre to collect the rice provided by the Government under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

She has a son, but he lives with his family in another place. The old woman lives in a wretched hut.

The age of this old woman is more than hundred years. Yet, she still is required to walk to the distribution centre along with a bag to collect the rice given under the PDS. The old woman has been identified as Kali Jena of Banda Sahi under the Binjharpur block of Jajapur district in Odisha.

The old woman is walking 2 km to collect the PDS rice. Even under the scorching sunlight, she is required to walk because there is nobody else to get the PDS rice.

The old woman begs from people and whatever she gets she manages her life. Of course, she gets rice under the PDS scheme. However, each month she needs to walk for about two km to collect the PDS rice. The locals have urged that If somehow the rice can be provided to her at her doorstep she will not have to walk such a big distance.