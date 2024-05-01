Temperature in 15 places of Odisha touches 43 degrees or more, IMD issues data on heatwave days of April

Bhubaneswar: Temperature in 15 places of Odisha touched 43 degrees or more on Wednesday, informed the city based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While with a temperature of 45 degrees Talcher was the hottest place of the State, Boudh and Titilagarh recorded the second and third highest temperature of the day as they sizzled at 44.5 degree each.

Likewise, mercury in Nuapada, Angul and Jharsuguda climbed to 44.4, 44.3 and 44.3 respectively.

The other places where the maximum day temperature touched 43 degrees or more are Balangir (44), Baripada (43.8), Sambalpur (43.5), Bhawanipatna (44.5), Sonepur (43.5), Hirakud (43.2), Nayagarh (43), Bhadrak (43) and Jajpur (43).

The weather department meanwhile issued a data of the heatwave days of the month of April saying in April, 2024 there were 16 heatwave days that is from April 15 to April 30, while in April, 2016 there were 21 heatwave days which was witnessed between April 10 and April 30. In April, 2010, there were a total of 23 heatwave days.