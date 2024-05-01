Temperature to drop gradually in Odisha by 2-4 degrees from May 5, predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: Temperature is likely to drop gradually in Odisha from May 3, informed Manorama Mohanty, the Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

While speaking to the media persons, Mohanty said that severe heatwave will continue to prevail till tomorrow in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, and Boudh. Red alert has been issued over these districts, she informed.

However, south coastal, north coastal and neighbouring regions would receive rainfall in the next 24 hours, predicted the weather scientist. The districts are Rayagada, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Nayagarh and even some places of south interior regions would witness rain in the next 24 hours, she said.

Mohanty further predicted that the weather condition is likely to change from May 3 and the temperature would gradually reduce as only orange waning would be issued for the heatwave conditions on May 3 and May 4, and yellow alert will be sounded on May 5.

Rain likely to occur across Odisha from May 5 due to which, the maximum day temperature would drop gradually across the State by 2-4 degree Celsius, informed the Director of Meteorological Centre.