Body of missing youth recovered from river in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: In a latest update, the body of the missing youth was recovered from Brahmani river. The body was recovered after eight hours of search operation. The youth had reportedly fallen into the river yesterday.

The youth had allegedly fallen of the bridge while sitting there and using his phone, said reliable reports. The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Das. He was a resident of Dharpur Bari in Jajpur district of Odisha. As per reports, Soumya used to reside with his maternal uncle in Haladibasanta village in the district.

The unfortunate incident took place yesterday in Haladibasanta village under the limits of Bari Ramchandrapur Police Station. Reportedly, Soumya was sitting on the Tinimuhani bridge with his friends when he lost balance and fell into the Baitarani river.

Fire fighters and personnel from ODRAF had reached the location and initiated a search operation. Eight hours after which, the body of the youth was recovered from the river by the ODRAF team. Officials from the Bari Ramchandrapur Police Station had then taken the body and sent it for post mortem.

In yet another similar incident that took place yesterday, a 70 year old man had fallen into the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Sambalpur. Reportedly, the man had fallen into the river while clicking selfie on a bridge. He was later rescued by personnel from Fire department.