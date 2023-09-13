Heavy rainfall in Odisha from today, Red warning issued to 8 districts

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure area continues to remain active over the Northern Bay of Bengal. As a result of which heavy rainfall is likely to lash Odisha for three days, starting today.

The regional meteorological department has issued a red warning to eight districts in view of very heavy rainfall today. These districts include Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, and Ganjam. These places are likely to receive rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm.

Low lying areas of these districts might experience flash floods as well. Hilly areas have a risk of facing landslides as well.

Similarly, an orange warning has been issued to 12 districts in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Further, a total of seven districts have been given a yellow warning for heavy rainfall today. The intensity of rainfall in Odisha is likely to decrease from September 15.

The ongoing monsoon season in Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 904.5 mm so far. This lies about 12 percent less than the expected average rainfall of 1028.2 mm.

Ten districts of Odisha have recorded a scarcity in rainfall while 20 districts have recorded normal rainfall. However, the predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha from today is expected to make up for the deficit in rains in the state.

