Body of girl recovered from canal in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident the body of a young girl has been recovered from a canal in Jagatpur area of Cuttack city in Odisha on Wednesday. After getting information Jagatpur Police have reached the spot and investigation is underway.

The identity of the deceased girl is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the locals witnessed today that the body of a young girl was floating in the water of the Kendrapara canal under the Khaira Bridge in Jagatpur area of Cuttack. They immediately informed Police about it.

After getting alerted Police personnel form Jagatpur Police Station rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the woman and started investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway while it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of murder or suicide.