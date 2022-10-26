Odisha: Archana Nag appears before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag the much-talked-about lady blackmailer has been presented before the the Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court today.

The lady blackmailer was presented before the SDJM Court in the much hyped popular Odia cine producer case lodged in Nayapalli.

The popular Odia cine producer had filed a counter allegation and a written complaint at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar alleging that the girl had been blackmailing him.

However it is noteworthy that, the popular Odia cine producer refuted the claims of the girl and also said that the allegations are completely baseless and later filed a case with the Nayapalli police.

It is noteworthy that, Archana has filed a bail petition in the SDJM court today.

Nag used to introduce herself and befriend rich people she used to then blackmail and con them on a regular basis.

Popular film producers, businessmen and policemen were conned by the woman on commonly said sources. The woman used to introduced herself as a lawyer.

The woman Archana Nag, had filed a complaint in Bhubaneswar with the Laxmisagar police that she had been sexually assaulted by a leading Odia film producer. According to reports, the woman had also submitted some photographs supporting her claims.