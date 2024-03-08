BJD will continue to give 1/3rd Lok Sabha tickets to women: VK Pandian on Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing speculation of alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian today clarified that the state ruling party will continue to give 1/3rd Lok Sabha ticket to the women.

While addressing the party women at Sankha Bhawan in view of the International Women’s Day, Pandian said that today’s Odisha is not the same as it used to be in 2000.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created a New Odisha after coming to power and the women have played a vital role in the New Odisha, said Pandian adding that the BJD Supremo has given the message of women empowerment by sending 1/3rd women members to the Lok Sabha and this time too, BJD will give same number of Lok Sabha tickets to women.

“The women partnership has increased not in politics alone, but in social and economic sectors as well. The income of the women has massively grown due to the initiatives under taken by the Mission Sakti. They take interest free loans and make use them for their economic development. The Mission Shakti Women will take a loan of about Rs 15,000 crores this year,” the 5T Chairman informed.