Jagi Mangat Panda Reaches Women's Commission Office

Bhubaneswar Minor Rape Case: OTV MD Jagi Panda Appears Before Women’s Commission

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In another twist in the Bhubaneswar minor rape case, the MD of OTV Jagi Mangat Panda had appeared before the Women’s Commission in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the MD of the said company will be questioned about the allegations made by the victim’s mother.

Odisha state commission for women had issued a notice to the managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda  in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl  in infocity area in Bhubaneswar on September 14.

The commission has asked the MD to appear before the commission on September 21 to present her side of the matter.

On  August 30, the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police station alleging that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped in March and April this year.

She has also alleged that two staffers of OTV, two security personnel, a police official and his two associates have raped her daughter.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has already initiated a probe into the alleged gang rape case.

