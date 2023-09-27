Bhadrak: Man jumps into Baitarani River with minor daughter, search operation begins

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a man jumped into the Baitarani River with his minor daughter at Akhuapada of Bhadrak district this evening.

One Chandan Sahu of Balipokhari village under the Bhandari Pokhari police station limits reportedly went missing after jumping into the Baitarani River from the bridge at Akhuapada.

Scooter and footwear were seen abandoned on the bridge, said sources adding that the local police and Fire Services personnel have started a search operation to trace Chandan and his daughter.

While the exact reason what prompted Chandan to take the step is yet to be known, it is suspected that he attempted to end life as he was under severe mental pressure following the death of his wife two month ago.