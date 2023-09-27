Missing Canara Bank Badamba branch manager traced, details here

Berhampur: The branch manager of the Canara Bank in Badamba branch of Odisha’s Cuttack district, who went missing three days ago has been reportedly traced.

Tapan Kumar Sahu, the branch manager, was reportedly traced by the police near Girisola of Ganjam district, said sources adding that cops traced him after tracking his mobile number and following special inputs from the reliable sources.

Currently, police are interrogating Tapan at Golanthara Police station, said the sources.

It is to be noted here that Tapan had gone to his father-in-law’s house in Berhampur. However, he left for Badamba on a bike on Monday. When he reached near Banki, he informed one of his colleagues that he would reach the office late.

However, later neither he reached the office nor was in touch with anyone. He mysteriously went missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

Later, Tapan’s family members filed a missing complaint at the Baideswar Police Station, based on which police started an investigation into the matter and traced him today.

Further probe is underway.

