The Government of India is offering 10th, 12th pass and Science Graduates (BSc) to get a job in their company. For this, there are vacancies in various positions in Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). The process of application for this has been going on for the past several days. Now the candidates have got another chance. The last date to apply has been extended.

If you have not yet applied for these recruitment, then you still have a chance. Official notifications, notice regarding the extension of application date and links to the application are being given further.

Details about the jobs:

Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical) – 4 posts (Salary – Rs 33,994 per month)

Mining Mate ‘C’ – 52 posts (Salary – Rs 33,087 per month)

Boiler cum Compressor Attendant ‘A’ – 3 posts (Salary – Rs 32,180 per month)

Winding Engine Driver ‘B’ – 14 posts (Salary – Rs 32,633 per month)

Blaster ‘B’ – 4 posts (Salary – Rs 32,633 per month)

Apprentice (Mining Mate) – 53 posts.

Apprentice (Lab Assistant) – 6 posts

Total Number of Posts – 136

How long to apply: The application has to be done through online mode. The application started on 18 May 2020. The last date was July 22, 2020. It has now been extended to August 10, 2020. A link to the online application is being given further.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 500 for general and OBSC candidates. The application is free for women and all other candidates. Fees can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Essential qualifications: The educational qualifications and age limits are different for different posts. You can get information about the qualification for which post, from the given notification.

Selection Procedure: Eligible candidates for the vacant posts will be selected through Computer Based Examination (CBT).

Click Here for UCIL apprentice vacancy 2020 notification.

Click Here to apply for UCIL bharti 2020.

Click Here to read the notice issued regarding the extension of application time.

Click Here to go to UCIL’s website.