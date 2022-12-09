Barsha Singh Bariha meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Newly elected Barsha Singh Bariha met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Naveen Nivas today evening and took his blessings. Minister Tukuni Sahu, Reeta Sahu, MLA Sushanta Singh and Snehangini Chhuria accompanied her.

As Barsha and others reached, BJD leaders welcomed her in front of Naveen Nivas and offered her flower bookey. Later Barsha met the CM.

Yesterday the CM had talked to Barsha over phone and congratulated her on her winning.

After winning the election Barsha today went to the house of her father in law. She took blessings of her father in law and mother in law and they welcomed her. Her father in law is BJP leader Ramaranjan Baliarsingh.

Barsha has said that she is feeling very happy after winning. I will serve people like my father, she also said.

Baliarsingh said that sometimes in a family people from different political parties are found. The same thing has been seen in our family now. She will remain in her party, and I will be in my party, he also said.