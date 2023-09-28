Baripada: Couple killed in head-on collision with truck at Duarasuni Ghati

Baripada: A couple was killed following a head-on collision between a bike and a truck at Duarasuni Ghati on National Highway-(NH) 49 of Mayurbhanj district.

The mishap reportedly occurred when the truck lost control and hit the bike killing one Rabinarayan Das and his wife Rebati Das of Bisoi Police Station limits area of the district died on the spot.

On being informed, Bangriposi Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Taking a serious not of the repeated accidents at the ghati road, the State government has approved the proposal for construction of an alternate road. However, the proposal is yet to be implemented. Therefore, the locals have urged State government to complete the work at the possible earliest time so that such accidents can be avoided.