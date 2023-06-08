Balasore train mishap: Foreign doctors voluntarily treat injured

Balasore: A foreign doctor’s team has come all the way from London to treat people who got injured in the horrific Balasore train mishap.

Many specialist doctors from foreign countries and states other than Odisha are coming as volunteers and providing medical services.

Talking to the media, Dr. Keur Buch and Dr. Naiya Pathak said that, after listening about the deadly accident, both of them came from London to Balasore after Gujarat. They are providing medical assistance to injured people presently. They also informed that they are not affiliated with any political party or any other person.

The accident has brought everyone together. On the day of the accident, residents of Balasore showed a great view of humanity. Hundreds of people reached Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to donate blood to the victims of the train mishap. The scene of the hospital was heart-warming as numerous people reached out to the hospitals and waited in the queue for hours so that they can help out the injured.

It is to be noted here that 275 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.