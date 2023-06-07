Video of moments before Coromandel train accident surfaces! Watch

Bhubaneswar: A short video, which is claimed to have been filmed moments before the accident of the Coromandel Express on June 2, has surfaced and is massively going viral on different social media platforms.

In the viral video, which has been filmed by a passenger, it can be seen that a staff of the train cleaning one of the AC coaches while a woman was sleeping in the lower berth. Another girl also can be seen trying to wear her slipper.

As soon as the train meets with the accident, the phone slipped out of the hands of the individual who was filming and the passengers can be heard screaming loudly for help in the 25-second long video.

Within seconds, everything went into darkness and the video ended abruptly. However, it is yet to be known whether the video is of the Coromandel train accident or some other train accident.

Watch the viral video (claimed as Coromandel train accident video):



It is to be noted here that 288 people were killed while over 1000 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district of June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Also Read: Balasore Train Accident Could Have Been Averted If This Would Have Done