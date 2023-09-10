Auto driver loot jewellery,cash,mobile after giving intoxicant laced tea in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An auto driver looted cash, jewellery, mobile from a man by giving intoxicant laced tea in the capital city of Odisha.

The victim Rabi Narayan Mohapatra, a native of Baideswar, Banki, had returned from Delhi via Puroshattam Express at around 4.30 am. Rabi hired an auto for Kalinga Vihar. On the way the auto driver offered him tea and he drank the intoxicant laced tea.

As Rabi fell unconscious, he looted jewellery, cash worth Rs 17,000 and mobile phone from him and threw him away near Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput and fled from the scene.

Some onlookers going for morning walk spotted him lying unconscious and informed the PCR about the incident. On being informed the PCR van reached the spot and rushed Rabi to the Capital hospital for medical aid.

A case had been lodged at Airfield police station and police have started a probe into the mattter.

