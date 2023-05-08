Archana Nag’s close aid Shradhanjali to appear in PMLA court today

Cuttack: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s close associate Shradhanjali Behera has been ordered to appear before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in person today.

The court dismissed her petition seeking permission to appear before it through her counsel. If Shradhanjali does not appear today, the court may issue a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the financial transactions in the sextortion racket, had named Shradhanjali as an accused along with Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and Khageswar in the case filed under PMLA.

Meanwhile, Khageswar Patra, another associate of Nag, filed a bail application at the district court on the day.

Notably on April 11, the Orissa High Court had granted conditional bail to Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand in connection with the case filed at Nayapali Police Station involving film producer, Akshaya Parija.

However, the couple is still in jail as other cases are pending against them at Khandagiri Police Station.

