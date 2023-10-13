Cuttack Bali Jatra-2023 to be held for 8 days from November 27

Cuttack: This year, the famous Bali Jatra in Cuttack will be held for only 8 days from November 27, informed the district administration today.

As per the decision of the district administration, the historical Bali Jatra in Cuttack will begin from November 27 and conclude on December 4.

Bali Jatra is the largest trade fair of the State is held on the Bali Jatra ground to mark the day when ancient Sadhabas (ancient mariners) would set sail to distant lands of Bali, for trade and cultural expansion.

The annual fest also marks the culmination of all the religious festivities held in the month of Karthik, which is considered as the most auspicious month out of the 12 months in a calendar year.

Bali Jatra also provides a lot of cultural programs to the millions of people from all over the nation who come to experience it.

Besides, different food stalls selling Oriya delicacies (Cuttacki Dahivada Aludum, Thunka puri, Barafa pan, Gupchup, etc.) from different parts of the state, and other vendors selling Handicraft product, Handloom Product, curiosities, and other gifts are also seen during the festival.