America’s Got Talent Season 15: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India leaves everyone awestruck in semi final episode; Watch Video

Indian salsa dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ which is comprised of 15-year-old Sonali Majumdar and 21-year-old Maraju Sumanth from India’s Kolkata left everyone awestruck with their powerful performance in the semi final episode of America’s Got Talent’ Season 15.

Bad Salsa danced to the tune of famous South Indian song Top Lesi Poddi of film Iddarammayilatho (sung by Sagar and Geeta Madhuri and featuring Allu Arjun and Catherine Tresa).

Their fast, bouncy, and energetic dance with full of twirls and lifts surprised everyone including the judges and audiences.

“It feels almost like it’s on fast-forward because it is lightning speed,” said judge Heidi Klum.

Howie Mandel also termed the semi final performance of Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth as worthy of the final. “Tonight, it’s all about the dance,” he said adding “That was amazing, worthy of the final.”

Bad Salsa has become one of the show’s fan-favorite dance groups and most of them hailed their semi final act.

“Bad Salsa moves are unbelievable,I have never seen any moves like those. They really deserve to win this while thing,” said a fan.

“Bad Salsa is the ONE act, I’ll be mad if they don’t make the finals. They absolutely deserve it over ANY of the Singers this year. #AGT”

During the quarter final round of the America’s Got Talent 2020, the duo grooved to the tunes of a Bollywood song of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’s song ‘Tattad Tattad’. This they teamed up with moves of Salsa.

Watch the semi final performance of the ‘Bad Salsa’. (Video credit America’s Got Talent)