Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple premises yet again

Cuttack: Flood water reportedly entered the Maa Bhattarika Temple premises yet again. This is the second time that the flood water entered the premises of the famous temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to reports, the flood water from the Mahanadi River entered the premises of the temple due to continuous rain in the upper catchment of the river.

Sources said that the flood water likely to enter inside the temple after sometime as the 22 gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened to release the flood water.

Earlier this year, the presiding deity of temple was shifted to the cyclone shelter after flood water entered temple on August 2.

