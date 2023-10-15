After Sambalpur, cough syrup racket busted now busted in Bargarh, 2 held with 2160 bottles

Bargarh: Bargarh district police busted a cough syrup racket and arrested two persons with as many as 2160 bottles on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police T K Mohanty, police intercepted an auto-rickshaw after getting information about the illegal trading of the cough syrup and found 2160 bottles during inspection and arrested two persons whom they identified as Ganesh Nag and Sambhu Lohan of Bargarh town.

Mohanty said that four plastic jars containing cough syrup, two strips of Nitrosene-10, 15 plastic glasses, one mobile phone, and the autorickshaw were seized from the vehicle.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

It is to be noted here that Sambalpur police had on October 9 had reportedly seized 5,400 bottles of banned cough syrup and arrested a total of 32 people for their involvement in the case.