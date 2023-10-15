Kishore Jena, the pride of Odisha, gets hero’s welcome on return home

Bhubaneswar: Kishore Jena, who made Odisha and entire India proud by clinching the silver medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou of People’s Republic of China, received a hero’s welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Department for sports and youth services (DSYS) Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Siddhartha Sankar Sahu and Official Bijay Rout welcomed Kishore Jena at the airport.

It is to be noted here that India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with season’s best 88.88m throw while Kishore pocketed the silver medal with his career’s best throw of 87.54m.

Congratulatory massages flooded for Kishore from all walks of life for his historic achievement. Impressed by his success, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for him.