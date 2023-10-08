Good news for tourists! Similipal National Park to reopen from Oct 14, here’s how to book

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a good news for the tourists, the Simlipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj will reopen for the visitors from October 14.

The decision to reopen the National Park, which was closed for the visitors in view of the on-set of the monsoon in the State, was taken during a meeting held in the office of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) at Bhanjpur in Baripada yesterday.

According to Wildlife Conservator of the Simlipal Tiger Reserve Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni, tourists can visit the National Park from the Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and Pithabata entry point in Baripada division.

Gogineni said that everyday only 35 tourist vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Kaliani entry point and 25 vehicles from the Pithabata entry point.

Here is how to book tickets to visit Similipal National Park:

Tourists can book their tickets from 6 AM to 9 PM at the Kaliani entry point and Pithabata entry point.

Tourists who want to visit Deokund can get tickets between 6 AM and 2 PM.

Rules and restrictions to visit Similipal National Park:

Tourists visiting Deokund have to return by 4 PM.

Tourists must leave Joranda by 3 PM and Chahala by 4 PM.

Tourists must leave the entry points by 5 PM

Visitors have been prohibited to take plastic bottles, intoxicants, non-veg food items, and inflammatory products along with them.

What to do if tourists’ vehicle develops technical problem?