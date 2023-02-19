Adivasi Mela 2023 to start from tomorrow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The annual Adivasi Mela will begin in capital city of Bhubaneswar from February 20, 2023, said reliable reports. Reportedly, the state-level fair will take place at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-1 area of Bhubaneswar for a period of 10 days.

The tribal fair will be open from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The mela will start from February 20, 2023 and end on March 1, 2023.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Micro Projects, Mission Shakti, ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society), Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) will join the exhibition this year.

The preparations for the exhibition have been nearing its completion. The workers are now engaged in the decorative works and completion of the demo huts. The agricultural and forest products that are produced by the adivasi’s will be made available for sale. The stalls will only sell items that have been made by the locals.

Notably, there will be 100 stalls this year in which the Adivasi culture can be seen at 80 stalls. The Adivasi artists from different states will also exhibit their tradition.