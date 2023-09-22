Accident in Nuapada: Head on collision between bikes, both riders dead

In a tragic accident in Nuapada district of Odisha, two bike riders collided head-on with each other and died on the spot on Friday. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Accident in Nuapada
Image Credits: Kerala Kaumudi (Representational Image)

According to reports, the accident took place between two bikes as they collided head-on on the Biju Express road near Sinapali in Nuapada district.

It is worth mentioning that, two people died on the spot while one was seriously injured in the accident.

One seriously injured person was admitted to Sinapali Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment. Sinapali Police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

The police has seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem, said latest reports in this regard. The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. The onlookers are being questioned as to how the accident took place. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

The postmortem will reveal whether both or anyone of the riders was under the influence of alcohol. Reports awaited.

Also Read: Odisha: Family Keeps Corpse In House Hoping Deceased Would Come Back To Life

