4 killed, 7 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were killed while seven others were injured in three separate road accidents that occurred in Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati district of Odisha today.

In a first incident, two persons namely Kureshu Badtya and Sudhanshu Sahu were killed while another person was injured after a mango-laden pick-up van, in which they were traveling, reportedly overturned at a gorge near Kanakata under Patrapada block of Ganjm district this evening.

The mishap reportedly took places at around 9.30 PM, said sources adding that the injured person is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the local police has launched a probe into the matter by seizing the bodies for post-mortem.

Likewise, two persons including a woman were killed when the scooty on which they were traveling hit a roadside divider and as they fell down a truck coming from behind ran over them killing them on the spot near Bhakurguda in Kalyansinghpur area of Rayagada district.

The deceased were identified as Purendra Mahanandia and a woman of Pandarapada village under Kalyansinghpur area. The accident occurred while they were going to Rayagada from JK Pur. The police have seized the bodies for post-mortem and an investigating into the matter is underway.

In the third such incident, at least six members of the electricity department sustained critical injuries after their four-wheeler fell at least 200 feet into a gorge near Adava police station limit of Gajapati district.