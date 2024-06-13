Honor Magic V Flip: Honor launches its first foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Honor has launched the Honor Magic V Flip in China today and thus has created history in terms of foldable device production. The Honor Magic V Flip offers a huge 4-inch OLED cover screen and this is the first foldable device offered by the company in China.

Specifications

The Honor Magic V Flip offers a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The aspect ratio of the device is 21:9 and the adaptive refresh rate is 120Hz. The peak brightness is 3000 nits while it supports Dolby Vision. The device completely folds and measures 14.98mm in the closed form. It is 7.5mm when unfolded. There is a hinge mechanism that is made of lightweight steel foil components and an aluminum frame.

The outer display offers 1,092 x 1,200px resolution (405 ppi), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits max brightness. The outer display can be used to watch horizontal videos in a 16:9 mode.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powers the device and the RAM is up to 16GB. Storage on the device is 1TB but the base variant starts at 256GB. There is a 0.25mm ultra-thin liquid-cooled VC plate over a 2300mm heat dissipation area.

The camera on the device includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera. A 50MP front-facing camera with an IMX816 sensor is offered for selfies and VC. The device packs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 out of the box.

A massive 4800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support is offered in the device. When it comes to colours we get Iris Black, Camellia White, and Champagne Pink options.

The price of the device starts from CNY 4999 for 12GB + 256GB and goes up to CNY 5999 for the 16GB+1TB variant.