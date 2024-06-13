Rain lashes Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City, residents get much awaited relief from scorching heat

Bhubaneswar: The residents of twin city of Odisha, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, got the much awaited relief from the scorching heat as rain lashed the locality this evening.

As predicted by the regional Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, lightning and light to moderate rain occurred in twin city for around one hour cooling the entire area. Waterlogging were also seen at different areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar following the heavy rainfall.

Such weather activity also was witnessed in different parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the weatherman predicted light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Cuttack (including Cuttack City) and Puri within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, the IMD advised the people.