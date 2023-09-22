Odisha: Family keeps corpse in house hoping deceased would come back to life

Sambalpur: A family in Rairakhol area of Sambalpur district in Odisha has reportedly kept the body of a youth in the house under the belief that he would come back to life. However, the doctor in the hospital has already announced the youth as dead. Meanwhile although more than twenty hours have passed the last rite of the deceased is yet to be performed. The family has done so believing on sorcery. The incident took place in the Nuasahi under ward no. 4 of the NAC under Rairakhol Police Station limit in Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Biren Kanar (22), son of Bahadhur Kanar.

As per reports, Biren’s father had a quarrel with his neighbour Sushil Naik a few days before due to some reason. Then, Sushil allegedly had threatened that he would kill using sorcery.

Within 15 days of Sushil’s threat, Biren fell ill. The family took him to different doctors for treatment but in vain. Finally yesterday Biren’s health condition became critical and his family members took him to Rairakhol hospital. However, the doctors there declared Biren dead.

However, the family has kept the dead body at home since 2 o’clock yesterday. The family members believe that the youth is not dead, his pulse is working; only sorcery has been applied on him for which he has reached this condition. The family is hoping that the youth will come back to life when the person who has practised sorcery on him would come.

Meanwhile, after getting information Police reached the spot and tried to convince the family about the reality. By the time this report was written, the funeral of the dead body had not been done.