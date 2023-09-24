5-year-old dies due to alleged medical negligence in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old girl has died in Odisha due to alleged medical negligence in Jajpur district. According to available reports, an unfortunate incident took place at Bari Community Health Center (CHC) in Jajpur of Odisha.

Reports say that a baby girl of five died due to medical negligence. The hospital was burnt, vandalized and various important papers were set on fire by the irate mob following the incident.

According to information available, the minor daughter of Biranchi Gedi of Bari Block Alipur Panchayat, was found to be unwell.

She was brought to the Bari community health center for treatment, but the family members have alleged that the baby girl died due to the negligence of the Ayush doctor in charge.

There has been an uproar of the public in the community health center (CHC), said sources. The people demanded justice and started vandalism of the CHC. The family has alleged medical negligence in Jajpur.

The Bari police and the Jajpur CDMO and Bari Tehsildar have reached the spot and are trying to placate the people. The CDMO said that the incident will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits, said latest reports.