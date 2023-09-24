Tragic, 2 minor students drown in pond in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two students have allegedly drowned to death in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Reports say that, the drowning incident took place under Airfield Police Station limits. The students Jharpakhori area in Pokhariput.

According to available reports, the two students of a government school in Gandamunda of Bhubaneswar have drowned and died.

The students have been declared dead by doctors in the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

