5 Dacoits nabbed in Odisha’s Cuttack: Guns, vehicle batteries, 2 wheelers seized

By WCE 5
Cuttack: In a major success, Commissionerate Police managed to nab five members of a ill famous dacoit gang in Cuttack of Odisha on Monday. While fire arms and weapons were seized from them, a number of looted items were also recovered from them, informed Cuttack DCP Pratik Singh.

As per reports, acting on a tip off Chauliaganj Police conducted a raid on Monday night and nabbed 5 members of the dacoit gang when they were scheming to execute a robbery. They used to commit dacoity the local area as well as on the National Highway 55. It has been learnt that all the accused persons are from Chauliaganj Police limits.

The police personnel seized 2 guns, 8 vehicle batteries and 3 two-wheelers from the possession of the dacoits. They will be forwarded to the Court today.

